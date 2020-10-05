$0.65 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. Big Lots posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000.

Shares of BIG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.82. 1,198,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,695. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

