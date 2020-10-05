$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.00. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

KWR stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,615. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.