$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.00. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

KWR stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,615. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

