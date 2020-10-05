$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.22. Mylan reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYL. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

