$112.82 Million in Sales Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will post $112.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $121.54 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported sales of $100.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year sales of $536.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.37 million to $557.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $556.94 million, with estimates ranging from $535.65 million to $578.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.69 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.99%.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 108,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.56. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

