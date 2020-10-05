1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FISB opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. 1st Capital Bank has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

