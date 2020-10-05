1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FISB opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. 1st Capital Bank has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $16.65.
About 1st Capital Bank
To view ValuEngine's full report, visit ValuEngine's official website.
