$38.84 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will post sales of $38.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $40.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $152.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $154.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $148.64 million, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBT. BidaskClub cut HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,552. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

