$5.25 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $20.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.79 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

CRM stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,249 shares of company stock valued at $158,814,381. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

