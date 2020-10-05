$65.47 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $65.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $66.90 million. First Foundation posted sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $240.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $243.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $252.69 million, with estimates ranging from $240.40 million to $263.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 99,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 345,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 232,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

