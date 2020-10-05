888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

EIHDF opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. 888 Holdings Public has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.