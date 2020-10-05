8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.42.

8X8 stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,492. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

