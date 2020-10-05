A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

AMKBY stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

