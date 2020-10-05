Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

