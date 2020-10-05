Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £199.50 in Stock

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) insider Kirsten English acquired 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £199.50 ($260.68).
Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. Actual Experience PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of $52.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.
About Actual Experience
