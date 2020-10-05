Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £199.50 in Stock

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) insider Kirsten English acquired 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £199.50 ($260.68).

Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. Actual Experience PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of $52.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

