Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of AFIB opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41). As a group, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -31.98 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

