AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get AEGON alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities lowered shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of AEG opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.