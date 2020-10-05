Aeryus (AER) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $118,726.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeryus has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085063 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001073 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021258 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008198 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

