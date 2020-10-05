Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $349.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

