Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

