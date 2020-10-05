Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $530.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.30. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alleghany by 104.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alleghany by 768.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

