Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ALVR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Allovir stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Allovir has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Allovir will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allovir news, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

