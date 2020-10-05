Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) vs. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Financial Comparison

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Allovir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allovir and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allovir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 5 1 3.17

Allovir presently has a consensus price target of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.59%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $139.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.67%. Given Allovir’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allovir is more favorable than Repligen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allovir and Repligen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allovir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repligen $270.24 million 30.34 $21.41 million $1.07 145.94

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Allovir.

Profitability

This table compares Allovir and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allovir N/A N/A N/A Repligen 10.23% 5.93% 4.51%

Summary

Repligen beats Allovir on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allovir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

