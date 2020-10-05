Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$62.00

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

TSE AIF opened at C$54.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.03. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.18 and a 52-week high of C$56.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 169.32.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.8917808 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,000 shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at C$389,798.09. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,457,211. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

