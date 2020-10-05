Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

NYSE ACH opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.16. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

