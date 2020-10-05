American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NYSE AEO opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.15.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

