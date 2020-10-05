Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 234,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

