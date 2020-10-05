Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after acquiring an additional 316,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $123.77. 6,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.