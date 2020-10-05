Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSE THS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. 7,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,411. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.