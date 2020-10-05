Analysts Expect Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Atlantica Yield reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. 26,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 176.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

