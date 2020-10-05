Analysts Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $5.56

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Bank of America downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $4.40 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.