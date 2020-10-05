Analysts Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT at $164.90

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 57.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

