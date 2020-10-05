Analysts Set TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) PT at $63.81

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. 3,448,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,473. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.