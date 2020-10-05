Analysts Set TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) PT at $63.81

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.81.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.
Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. 3,448,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,473. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.