Analyzing OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) and The Competition

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE: OCFT) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OneConnect Financial Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A OneConnect Financial Technology Competitors 1030 3505 6932 326 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 3.33%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million -$240.28 million -26.91 OneConnect Financial Technology Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 113.47

OneConnect Financial Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology Competitors -12.63% -61.24% -6.53%

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology peers beat OneConnect Financial Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

