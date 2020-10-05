Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $478.34 million, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. Analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 70.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 125,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 780.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 754,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1,615.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.