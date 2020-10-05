Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.40.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after buying an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in AON by 196.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,027,000 after buying an additional 1,518,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 21.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after buying an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $167,370,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $168,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.51. The company had a trading volume of 905,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.78. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

