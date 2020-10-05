Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Apex Global Brands stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Apex Global Brands has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 59.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

