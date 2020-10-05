Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an above average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.44.

AAPL stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,959.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

