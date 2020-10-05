Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

