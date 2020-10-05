Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) vs. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Financial Comparison

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 1 1 0 0 1.50 Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Given SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SEASPAN CORP/SH SH is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 38.79% 7.61% 2.86% Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.13 billion 1.89 $439.10 million $0.78 12.71 Atlas $1.13 billion 1.76 $439.10 million $0.78 11.85

Atlas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEASPAN CORP/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Atlas beats SEASPAN CORP/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

