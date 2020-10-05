Auryn Resources (AUG) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Auryn Resources (NYSE: AUG) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Auryn Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Auryn Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auryn Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Auryn Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Auryn Resources Competitors 728 2794 2585 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Auryn Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auryn Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auryn Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A -$10.50 million -19.73 Auryn Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.60

Auryn Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources. Auryn Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Auryn Resources peers beat Auryn Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

