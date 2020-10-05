Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 636.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $5,251,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

