BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 117.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in BancFirst by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.