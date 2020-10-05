Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 203,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

