Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOR. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €123.75 ($145.59).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of €107.72 and a 200-day moving average of €105.71. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

