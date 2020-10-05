BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of BVNRY opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.64.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $103.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

