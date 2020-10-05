Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $321.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.03.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.53. Beigene has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $287.74.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,267,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,513,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,120 shares of company stock worth $108,391,794. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,679 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.