Berenberg Bank Reiterates €232.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €162.80 ($191.53) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €178.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €171.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

