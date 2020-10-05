BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.50%.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.