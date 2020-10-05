BidaskClub Lowers Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

