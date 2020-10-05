BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 500 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

LON BP opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.77%.

In other BP p.l.c. (BP.L) news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 108 shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

