Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 10,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,699. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

